“It is no longer an option to continue”: Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour dates as Josh Homme is rushed to emergency surgery

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled a host of tour dates as frontman Josh Homme has been rushed to surgery.

In a statement posted to social media, the band wrote that “every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue”, since Homme is required to return to the US “immediately” for emergency surgery.

“Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you,” the post’s caption reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

QOTSA’s remaining European headline shows and festival slots scheduled for July have all been canceled as a result of Homme’s surgery.

These include Festival Jardin Sonore, Pohoda Festival, Zitadelle Spandau, Colours of Ostrava, METAstadt, Electric Castle Festival, SRC Salata and Athens Rocks.

A full list of canceled dates can be found below, and in the band’s Instagram post.

As per the post, ticket holders for those headline shows will be contacted directly with further information. Those who hold tickets for festivals are advised to visit specific festival websites for updated information.

The band have provided no further details regarding Homme’s condition, and whether there are any plans to cancel QOTSA’s shows that are slated to take place in August.

In 2023, Homme revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and had undergone successful treatment.

