“It is no longer an option to continue”: Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour dates as Josh Homme is rushed to emergency surgery

The band had been scheduled to perform a number of headline and festival shows across July

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled a host of tour dates as frontman Josh Homme has been rushed to surgery.

In a statement posted to social media, the band wrote that “every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue”, since Homme is required to return to the US “immediately” for emergency surgery.

