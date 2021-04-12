Quench your thirst and help save music venues with Fightback Lager

UK-based Fightback Lager has launched a crowdfunding campaign to offer music and beer lovers the opportunity to invest in and co-own the start-up beer brand.

Additionally, Fightback has pledged that 50 percent of profits from every pint (Fightback sold 10,000 pints and 10,000 cans of its first brew) will go to Music Venue Trust, a UK-registered charity that acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues.

According to Fightback, by investing in the brand’s £200,000 funding drive, fans of the grassroots music scene will become owners of a piece of the company and help the music venues they love. The crowdfund will support a huge live music ticket promotion to encourage audiences to return to gigs, as well as grow awareness of the brand.

In Fightback’s estimation, if half of UK venues sold one keg of its beer per week, £103,000 a year would be donated to MVT.

Among investors in the brand, which launched in 2018, is folk-punk icon Frank Turner, who recently played a Fightback-hosted socially-distanced gig at London’s Troubadour in aid of Music Venue Trust’s Red List Campaign. Proceeds were distributed across the 30 grassroots music venues in imminent danger of being lost to the COVID-19 crisis.

Said Fightback Director Gary Prosser, “The cultural importance and fragility of live music has never been more understood, and we have seen the proof that when the grassroots community rallies together, it makes a huge difference. That’s why we want people who go to gigs to own Fightback. We’re a passionate bunch, and we want like-minded fans to come along on our journey to saving these venues which are integral to our music culture in the UK.”

Added Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd, “We are grateful for Fightback’s ongoing contribution as we continue the long road to reopen every venue safely and revive live music. Over 75,000 people have donated more than £4 million to the #SaveOurVenues campaign and our community has shown strength, resilience, and determination to ensure COVID doesn’t result in the permanent loss of our sector. Keeping the spirit of grassroots alive remains crucial as we enter this next stage of reopening.”

For more information on Fightback's crowdfunding campaign, head to Crowd Cube.