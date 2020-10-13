Trending

Quick! You can get 25% off D’Addario EJ11 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings right now – but you’ll need to hurry

By

Amazon Lightning Deal strikes on this guitar essential

D’Addario EJ11 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings
(Image credit: D'Addario)

It’s Prime Day, and that means you’ve got to act fast to get the very best deals – and Amazon is certainly delivering with this hot offer on D’Addario EJ11 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings.

For a limited time only, you can get this perennial string favorite with a 25% discount – so you can get a shiny new set of strings for as little as $3.62. Which is insane, frankly. A set of three is only $9.61.

Available gauges include Extra Light (10-47), Custom Light (11-52), Light, 12-string (10-47), Light (12-53), Bluegrass Lt. Top/Med. Bottom (12-56) and Medium (13-56).

If you're a Prime member, hurry and head over to Amazon now – users are snapping this one up real fast – and visit our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for more exemplary offers.

D’Addario EJ11 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings: 25% off
If there’s one thing every guitarist needs this Prime Day, it’s new strings, and D’Addario has taken 25% off its ever-popular EJ11 acoustic guitar sets. So, that means you can get a single set for just $3.62 – and three packs for $9.61. They’re available in a range of gauges, but this is a Lightning Deal over at Amazon for Prime members only, so you’ll need to act fast!View Deal