“Marshall crunch, Vox chime, and Fender warmth. Supercharge your rig with a whole studio in your pedalboard”: Quilter’s latest pedal amp crams classic tones into a single stompbox – could it be your ’board’s new best friend?

The studio-in-a-pedal is designed to be travel-friendly and goes directly into mixing desks and recording devices, promising huge tonal scope

Quilter DirectAmp
(Image credit: Quilter Amplification)

Quilter Amplification has introduced the DirectAmp, which it says could become your pedalboard's new best friend.

A stereo amp and cab simulator slow dancing together inside a stompbox housing, its creators reckon it will “supercharge your rig”.

