Quilter Labs Announce New Aviator Amp Series

Quilter Labs has just announced the arrival of the Aviator Series, which includes the Ultralight Eight, Twin Ten and Open Twelve. Each amp boasts the same powerful 200-watt engine and core tone stack as the MicroPro Series, plus a light and agile airframe, timeless styling and a trio of in-flight speaker options ranging from 8-12.”

Here’s the specs for the lineup:

The Ultralight Eight

100 Watts per channel

Sealed back enclosure for greater low frequency extension

Basic control setup = Ch. 1 is Vol/Tone Ch. 2 is Gain, EQ, HiCut, Master

Reverb applies to both channels with Rev. Vol/Dwell

22.6 Pounds

MSRP: (Retail $899; MAP $699

The Twin Ten

• Same as 8" with dual 10" Celestion G10 Vintage speakers (in an open back configuration)

• 33.8 Pounds

• MSRP: Retail $1299; MAP $949

The Open Twelve

• Same with a single 12" Classic Lead 80 speaker (in an open back configuration)

• 33.8 Pounds

• MSRP: Retail $1199; MAP $899

Want even more info about the Aviator amps? Check out the following video, in which amp inventor (and time traveller) Pat Quilter explains the fantastic journey that lead to the creation of the Aviator series.