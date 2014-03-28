Quilter Labs Announces Steelaire 15-Inch, 200-Watt Steel Guitar Amplifier

Pat Quilter has answered the call for 15-inch power in a portable package.

The highly anticipated Steelaire amplifier redefines what can be expected from a large-format guitar amp.

Sporting a custom Eminence Neodymium speaker and a full 200-watt amplifier with 400 watts of headroom, the Quilter Labs Steelaire delivers an incredible sonic signature in a minimal footprint.

Designed with the steel player in mind, the amp comes packed with a host of features designed to extract the most tone from the instrument and deliver the most power in the lightest possible configuration.

Already on the road and in the studio with Deke Dickerson (Reverend Horton Heat), Tim Sergent (Dierks Bentley), David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Fish Herring (Christina Aguilera), Rami Jaffee(Foo Fighters, Wallflowers) and many others, it has more than proven its incredible capabilities.

The custom speaker, the result of a collaboration between Quilter and Eminence, has gained ground on what a big, clean speaker is capable of. Starting with Eminence's rugged cast-frame 15-inch platform for maximum durability, they added a 3-inch aluminum voice coil and hyperbolic cone to assure outstanding frequency response, power handling and freedom from breakup. As a finishing touch, a 4-inch aluminum dome adds a hint of sweet metallic tang, resulting in a creamy full-bodied tone with a citrus-y finish.

The slimline cabinet is the result of a series of tone tests conducted with top professional players. With incredible ease of transport and minimal stage footprint, it is delivering on the promise of space age technology in a whopping powerful amp.

The amp includes a reinforced ballistic nylon cover and features a range of accessories available separately.

SPECS:

Portable: 35 Pounds(16kg), 21 x 23 x 9 in (53.4 x 58.4 x 22.9 cm)

Powerful: 200 watts (400 watts of internal headroom for maximum voltage swing)

Dual inputs: Supports multiple instruments or buffered pedal loop

Input mode selector: Selects Ch1, Mute, Ch2, or Ch1+2

4 Band EQ: Bass(100 Hz), Low Mid(500 Hz), High Mid(2kHz), Treble(5kHz)

Limiter: Fully adjustable from clean to dirty

Tremolo: Adjustable depth and rate

Reverb: Adjustable depth, dwell, and tone

Master: Adjusts output power from 0 to 200 watts

Dual speaker outputs: 1/4", 2 to 16 ohms

Remote control connection: Accepts RJ45 cable (Cat 5,6,7,etc.)

Effects loop: Send, Return, and 9 volt DC out, 200 mA max

Direct Out: 600 ohm, isolated balanced 300 mV peak

Available accessories: Floor mount or leg mount 6 way remote controller, tilt back legs and free ballistic nylon cover

“This is the clean dream machine you have been waiting for,” says CEO Chris Parks. “The incredible custom speaker delivers a creamy full bodied tone with a powerful sizzling finish. I can’t stop playing it. Clean or dirty, pedals or straight, you are going to be stunned. There is simply no other sound like this available today. This is the future of the large format clean dream machine.”

The suggested retail price is $1,399 U.S.

The Steelaire is available for immediate shipment. Visit quilterlabs.com for more information or to find a dealer.