Radiohead Add West Coast Dates to 2012 Tour

Right after it was announced that they would headline Coachella, Radiohead added a few West Coast dates to their 2012 world tour for April. You can check out the updated tour itinerary below.

Radiohead are scheduled to play the second night of the festival, which will run two weekends in a row. The band will headline both Saturday nights, with the Black Keys headlining Friday and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre headlining Sunday.

These will be Radiohead's first West Coast dates in support of 2011's The King of Limbs.

Radiohead 2012 Tour Dates

02-27 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena *

02-29 Tampa, FL - St. Pete Times Forum *

03-01 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena *

03-03 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

03-05 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

03-07 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center *

03-09 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center *

03-11 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center *

03-13 Broomfield, CO - 1st Bank Center *

03-15 Glendale, AZ - Jobing.com Arena *

04-09 Seattle, WA - Key Arena *

04-11 San Jose, CA - HP Pavilion *

04-12 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *

04-14 Indio, CA - Coachella

04-17 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol *#

04-18 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol *#

04-21 Indio, CA - Coachella

06-30 Rome, Italy - Hyppodrome Capanelle

07-01 Florence, Italy - Parco Delle Cascine

07-03 Bologna, Italy - Piazza Maggiore

07-04 Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin

07-06 Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide

07-07 Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide

07-10 Nimes, France - Les Arenes #

07-11 Nimes, France - Les Arenes #

07-13 Kobetamendi Park, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

07-15 Lisbon, Portugal - Optimus Alive Fest

07-25 Taipei, Taiwan - Nanang Exhibition Hall

* with Other Lives

# with Caribou