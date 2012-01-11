Radiohead Add West Coast Dates to 2012 Tour

Right after it was announced that they would headline Coachella, Radiohead added a few West Coast dates to their 2012 world tour for April. You can check out the updated tour itinerary below.
Radiohead are scheduled to play the second night of the festival, which will run two weekends in a row. The band will headline both Saturday nights, with the Black Keys headlining Friday and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre headlining Sunday.
These will be Radiohead's first West Coast dates in support of 2011's The King of Limbs.
Radiohead 2012 Tour Dates
- 02-27 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena *
- 02-29 Tampa, FL - St. Pete Times Forum *
- 03-01 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena *
- 03-03 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *
- 03-05 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *
- 03-07 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center *
- 03-09 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center *
- 03-11 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center *
- 03-13 Broomfield, CO - 1st Bank Center *
- 03-15 Glendale, AZ - Jobing.com Arena *
- 04-09 Seattle, WA - Key Arena *
- 04-11 San Jose, CA - HP Pavilion *
- 04-12 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *
- 04-14 Indio, CA - Coachella
- 04-17 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol *#
- 04-18 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol *#
- 04-21 Indio, CA - Coachella
- 06-30 Rome, Italy - Hyppodrome Capanelle
- 07-01 Florence, Italy - Parco Delle Cascine
- 07-03 Bologna, Italy - Piazza Maggiore
- 07-04 Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin
- 07-06 Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide
- 07-07 Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide
- 07-10 Nimes, France - Les Arenes #
- 07-11 Nimes, France - Les Arenes #
- 07-13 Kobetamendi Park, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live
- 07-15 Lisbon, Portugal - Optimus Alive Fest
- 07-25 Taipei, Taiwan - Nanang Exhibition Hall
* with Other Lives
# with Caribou