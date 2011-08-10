Radiohead to Release 'King of Limbs' Remix Album, 'TKOL RMX 1234567,' on October 11

Throughout this summer, Radiohead have been releasing a series of seven 12-inch singles featuring remixes of tracks from their 2011 album, The King Of Limbs, by electronic artists and producers who have been inspiring the members of the band.

The 12-inches, released to independent retailers every two weeks since July 5, will be collected on the 19-track double CD TKOL RMX 1234567.

The double CD/download, which brings together all 19 remixes in chronological order, will be released on tbd Records on October 11.

The track listing is:

CD1

CARIBOU Little By Little Rmx

JACQUES GREENE Lotus Flower Rmx

NATHAN FAKE Morning Mr Magpie Rmx

HARMONIC 313 Bloom Rmx

MARK PRITCHARD Bloom Rmx

LONE Feral Rmx

PEARSON SOUND Morning Mr Magpie SCAVENGER Rmx

FOUR TETSeparator RMX

CD2

THRILLER Give Up The Ghost HOUSEGHOST Rmx

ILLUM SPHERE Codex Rmx

SHED Little By Little Rmx

BROKENCHORD Give Up The Ghost Rmx

ALTRICE TKOL Rmx

BLAWAN Bloom Rmx

MODESELEKTOR Good Evening Mrs Magpie Rmx

OBJEKT Bloom Rmx

JAMIE XX Bloom Rework

ANSTAM Separator Rmx

SBTRKT Lotus Flower Rmx