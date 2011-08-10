Radiohead to Release 'King of Limbs' Remix Album, 'TKOL RMX 1234567,' on October 11

Throughout this summer, Radiohead have been releasing a series of seven 12-inch singles featuring remixes of tracks from their 2011 album, The King Of Limbs, by electronic artists and producers who have been inspiring the members of the band.
The 12-inches, released to independent retailers every two weeks since July 5, will be collected on the 19-track double CD TKOL RMX 1234567.
The double CD/download, which brings together all 19 remixes in chronological order, will be released on tbd Records on October 11.
The track listing is:
CD1
CARIBOU Little By Little Rmx
JACQUES GREENE Lotus Flower Rmx
NATHAN FAKE Morning Mr Magpie Rmx
HARMONIC 313 Bloom Rmx
MARK PRITCHARD Bloom Rmx
LONE Feral Rmx
PEARSON SOUND Morning Mr Magpie SCAVENGER Rmx
FOUR TETSeparator RMX
CD2
THRILLER Give Up The Ghost HOUSEGHOST Rmx
ILLUM SPHERE Codex Rmx
SHED Little By Little Rmx
BROKENCHORD Give Up The Ghost Rmx
ALTRICE TKOL Rmx
BLAWAN Bloom Rmx
MODESELEKTOR Good Evening Mrs Magpie Rmx
OBJEKT Bloom Rmx
JAMIE XX Bloom Rework
ANSTAM Separator Rmx
SBTRKT Lotus Flower Rmx