Radiohead are now streaming the latest batch of remixes from their The King of Limbs remix series. You can check them out in the widget below.

The three remixes -- done by electronic artists Illum Sphere, Thriller and Shed -- will be released digitally on Monday, August 15.

As previously reported, Radiohead will release a 19-track double album, titled TKOL RMX 1234567, on October 11. The album will compile all of the remix singles that the band have been releasing throughout the summer.