Randy Rhoads' stolen guitar and amp have been returned to his family

A Randy Rhoads-owned guitar and amp head have been returned to the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist's family after being stolen over a year ago.

The gear – Rhoads' first-ever electric guitar, a 1963 Harmony Rocket, and a rare prototype of his signature Marshall amp head – was taken in 2019 from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California, the lesson studio founded by Randy's mother, Delores Rhoads, over 70 years ago.

Other items stolen included a Peavey amp used by Rhoads during his time with Quiet Riot, as well as various other instruments, photos and memorabilia.

Following the theft, Ozzy Osbourne issued a statement, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Shortly after, much of the gear was found in a dumpster in North Hollywood, but the Harmony Rocket and Marshall head remained missing.

Now, a statement posted to Instagram by Randy's sister, Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio, reveals that the guitar and amp have been found and returned.

“Yes! It's official!” the post's caption reads. “It's back! I am so thankful for this... [There are] no words. I cannot answer any questions, as this is an ongoing investigation. But trust me, I will follow up when I can! Thanks everyone for all your concerns and love.”

Founded in 1948, the Musonia School of Music was the alma mater of Randy Rhoads himself, and is now run by Delores Rhoads' son, Kelle Rhoads. It continues to teach local students of all ages how to play guitar, piano and drums.

Following Randy's passing in 1982, Musonia was converted to a dual-purpose music school and museum honoring the life of the late guitarist.

In other news, Randy Rhoads was recently selected to posthumously receive the Musical Excellence Award at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, alongside rapper LL Cool J and late R&B musician Billy Preston.