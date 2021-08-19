Rathbone ventures into the world of parlor guitars with all-new No. 6 acoustic range

British boutique acoustic guitar brand Rathbone has added to its family of sensibly priced six-strings with the all-new No. 6 range of parlor guitars.

As the name would suggest, it’s the sixth addition to Rathbone’s lineup, and marks the first time the company has ventured into the world of parlor-sized six-strings, having previously prioritized dreadnought, orchestra, grand auditorium, baby-concert and single-cutaway designs.

The No. 6 series comprises two separate models – the R6SB and R6M – both of which feature a 24.4” scale length, 42mm bone nut and rosewood fretboard and bridge.

Other appointments include open-gear chrome tuners, abalone rosettes and a slotted angled headstock, purportedly included to increase note clarity and definition.

Aside from that, the acoustics are wholly independent of one another. First up is the R6M, which boasts an all-mahogany design – that means a mahogany neck, back, sides and top.

Meanwhile, the R6SB sports a slightly more exotic combo comprising a solid Engelmann spruce top with bocote back and sides.

So, what can you expect from these two tidy offerings? According to Rathbone, the all-mahogany iteration is the warmer model of the pair, promising a mellow tone that sits nicely within a mix featuring other instruments.

As for the R6SB, Rathbone says that the bocote-built instrument offers up maple-like qualities, promising “excellent projection with wonderful clarity”.

There are no official US prices, though both the R6M and R6SB models are currently listing on the brand's website for £295 and £395, respectively.

To find out more, head over to Rathbone.