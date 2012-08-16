‘Re-Machined,’ Deep Purple Tribute Album, Coming September 25

Metallica, Iron Maiden, Chickenfoot, Steve Vai and other artists will appear on Re-Machined: A Tribute to Machine Head, a Deep Purple tribute album scheduled to be released by Eagle Records on September 25.

The album, which features cover versions of every track on Deep Purple's classic 1972 album, also will feature appearances by Carlos Santana, Joe Bonamassa, Black Label Society, The Flaming Lips and two groups featuring Steve Vai, Chad Smith, Joe Elliott, Steve Stevens, Duff McKagan and former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes.

Machine Head, one of hard rock’s most celebrated albums, features eight now-classic tracks, including “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and “Space Truckin’.” The tribute album features two versions of “Smoke on the Water” and “Highway Star.”

“We were asked if we’d contribute to the anniversary of Machine Head -- we can’t turn that down,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told Loudwire.com in a recent interview. “We’re circling the Dio and Purple catalogs and hopefully we’ll come up with something that is worthy of these wonderful men.” Metallica covered "When a Blind Man Cries" on the Deep Purple tribute album.

News of the album’s release comes soon after the death of former Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord, who died July 16.

Re-Machined: A Tribute to Machine Head Track Listing:

01. Smoke on the Water – Carlos Santana

02. Highway Star – Chickenfoot

03. Maybe I’m a Leo – Glenn Hughes, Chad Smith, Luis Maldonado

04. Pictures of Home – Black Label Society

05. Never Before – Kings of Chaos (Joe Elliott, Steve Stevens, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Arlan Schierbaum)

06. Smoke on the Water – The Flaming Lips

07. Lazy – Jimmy Barnes, Joe Bonamassa

08. Space Truckin’ – Iron Maiden

09. When A Blind Man Cries – Metallica

10. Highway Star – Glenn Hughes, Steve Vai, Chad Smith, Lachlan Doley

