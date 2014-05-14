Recording King to Give Away 10 Guitars in 10 Minutes on June 10

As part of the company's “Perfect 10” sweepstakes, Recording King is giving away 10 all-solid 10 Series guitars on June 10.

Players can enter and win one of four different body shapes: the Dreadnought (RD-10), 0 (RP-10), 000 (RO-10) or 12-fret 000 (ROS-10).

Ten winners will be announced, one per minute, beginning 10 a.m. PST June 10. No purchase is required. You can enter here.

Recording King 10 Series guitars give players the benefits of all-solid tonewoods in a great-sounding, low-key package. 10 Series guitars are available in four distinct body shapes to cover every player and any style of acoustic music.

The classic Dreadnought (RD-10) has a 1-11/16” bone nut and 25.4” scale, so dreadnought players who want to upgrade to an all solid model will feel right at home. The warm-sounding 000 (RO-10) has a 1-3/4” bone nut and 24.9” scale, so it's perfect for fingerstyle guitarists looking for rounded tone across all strings.

The 10 Series Single 0 (RP-10) is a great-sounding small body based on a traditional design with a 1-3/4” bone nut and a 25.4” dreadnought scale length for extra projection. For players looking for a heavy dose of vintage vibe, the 12-fret 000 (ROS-10) has a 25.4” scale and a 1-13/16” bone nut, perfect for fingerpicking or strumming and with plenty of warm sustain.

Each 10 Series guitar is crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides. Descending-size fretboard dots and tortoise binding give them distinctly vintage and tasteful styling. They deliver the classic sound and historic design we've built our name on.

See the whole line of Recording King guitars and banjos at recordingking.com.