Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Reacts to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

As we reported earlier, Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to be in inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year along with Guns N' Roses, Donovan, Beastie Boys, the Small Faces/Faces and Laura Nyro.

Reacting to the news, lead singer Anthony Kiedis told Rolling Stone: "I called my dad and cried. The most emotional part for me was thinking about [late Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist] Hillel Slovak . . . It's really kind of his induction that I'm the most excited about. He's a beautiful person that picked up a guitar in the 1970s and didn't make it out of the 1980s, and he is getting honored for his beauty . . . It really fills my heart with the reality of how much we love doing what we do, and how much Flea and I love each other."

He added: "We have stuck together through thick and thin and we want to keep on trucking and continuing to do what it is we do."