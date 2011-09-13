Replay: Anthrax Live at the Best Buy Theater in Times Square

In case you missed the livestream of Anthrax's concert from the Best Buy Theater in Times Square last night, you can now replay the entire concert below!

The "secret" show took place after the Metal Masters Clinic 2, which featured Slayer's Kerry King, Anthrax's Frank Bello and Charlie Benante, Megadeth's David Ellefson, and drum legend Mike Portnoy. You can replay the entire clinic -- which featured Charlie Benante jamming an Iron Maiden song on guitar and a special guest appearance by Pantera's Phil Anselmo -- here.