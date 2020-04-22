Reverb.com announces carbon emissions offset initiative

Today is Earth Day, so it's the perfect time to report that online music retailer Reverb.com has announced it will now offset all of its carbon emissions from shipping.

The investments will go toward protecting vulnerable forests, including the trees that produce hardwoods like rosewood and mahogany that are traditionally used in building electric and acoustic guitars and other instruments.

“While it’s important to acknowledge the impact our business has on the environment year-round, we’re particularly aware right now, as consumers increasingly rely on online shopping,” said Reverb CEO David Mandelbrot.

“Now, each time someone buys an item on Reverb, we balance out the carbon emissions by creating a positive environmental impact – specifically through the conservation of forests that absorb carbon and protect the types of trees used to make many of our favorite musical instruments.”

Reverb also assures that the program will come at no additional cost to buyers or sellers.

E-commerce website and marketplace Etsy, which acquired Reverb last year, will be making the investments on Reverb's behalf.

For more information on the carbon emissions offset initiative, as well as supported forest management projects, head to Reverb.