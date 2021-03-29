Reverend announces Fishman P-90-equipped Greg Koch Gristlemaster 90

Following the announcement of its all-new hybrid pickup-loaded Crosscut and Crosscut W models last week, Reverend has unveiled the latest in its line of signature guitars, the Greg Koch Gristle 90.

An evolution of the company's existing Greg Koch Gristlemaster, the new model swaps out the aforementioned's T-style pickup configuration for a pair of all-new Fishman P-90s, designed in collaboration with Reverend Founder Joe Naylor.

Controls include volume and tone barrel knobs, a Fishman midrange boost, and three-way selector and push-pull phase switches.

Image 1 of 3 Reverend Greg Koch Gristlemaster 90 in Midnight Black (Image credit: Reverend Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Reverend Greg Koch Gristlemaster 90 in Venetian Gold (Image credit: Reverend Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Reverend Greg Koch Gristlemaster 90 in Bradford Beach Blue (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Available in Midnight Black, Venetian Gold and Bradford Beach Blue, the Greg Koch Gristlemaster 90 boasts a chambered korina body, three-piece korina neck and an ebony fingerboard with a 12-inch radius.

Other features include a Bigsby B50 tremolo system with a roller bridge, a dual-action truss rod – accessible via the headstock – a boneite nut, Reverend Pin-Lock tuners and a hand-initialed and -serial numbered headstock.

The Greg Koch Gristle 90 is available now for $2,159. For more information, head to Reverend Guitars.