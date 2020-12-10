Reverend Guitars announces a spectrum of new colors for 2021

Reverend Guitars has announced a slew of new colors and finishes for its range of electric guitars in 2021.

First among the new additions are new Silver Burst and Purple Burst versions of the Warhawk DAW. The raised-center, set-neck guitar will now be available in four colors, including Red Burst and Avocado Burst.

The company's Roundhouse model will now come in several solid colors, including Midnight Black, Italian Purple, Venetian Gold, and Deep Sea Blue.

Image 1 of 8 Reverend Greg Koch Gristlemaster in 3-Tone Sunburst (Image credit: Reverend) Image 2 of 8 Reverend Warhawk DAW in Purple Burst (Image credit: Reverend) Image 3 of 8 Reverend Roundhouse in Purple Burst (Image credit: Reverend) Image 4 of 8 Reverend Warhawk DAW in Silver Burst (Image credit: Reverend) Image 5 of 8 Reverend Double Agent W in Outfield Ivy (Image credit: Reverend) Image 6 of 8 Reverend Roundhouse in Black (Image credit: Reverend ) Image 7 of 8 Reverend Roundhouse in Deep Sea Blue (Image credit: Reverend ) Image 8 of 8 Reverend Roundhouse in Venetian Gold (Image credit: Reverend)

Outfield Ivy, a deep green color developed by Reverend in association with Chicago Music Exchange, will now be available on the Jetstream 390 and Double Agent W models.

The Fishman-equipped Greg Koch Gristlemaster will also come in a new 3-Tone Sunburst finish.

Like all Reverend Guitars, all new variations will boast korina bodies, boneite nuts and locking tuners.

For more information on the new colors, head over to Reverend.