Reverend treats Rick Vito and Pete Anderton to two tonally diverse, well-spec'd workhorse signature models

Reverend has bolstered the ranks of its signature guitar lineup by lifting the curtain on two all-new electric guitars for Rick Vito and Pete Anderson.

For former Fleetwood Mac member Vito, the preexisting Double Agent standard model has been given a slight functional makeover, resulting in the workhorse-looking Soul Agent, while country star Anderson has been bestowed with the T-style Eastsider Custom.

Taking things one at a time, the Soul Agent – available in Oceanside Green and Midnight Black finishes – retains the Double Agent W body shape and pickup configuration, though tweaks the latter slightly to include a HA5 bridge humbucker with custom graphics and 9A5 neck P-90.

The hardware has also been updated, swapping the Double Agent’s standard tremolo or Stop Bar setup for a Bigsby B-50 tailpiece with a roller bridge.

Elsewhere, the Double Agent W’s control layout has also been altered, with the Soul Agent featuring a three-way toggle switch as opposed to a blade pickup selector, and only two – instead of three – control knobs that dictate Volume and Tone.

These control knobs perform secondary functions, too, thanks to a Pull Twang on the Volume and Pull Phase on the Tone. In practice, the former taps into a “tighter, more percussive sound”.

Build-wise, the guitar boasts a chambered korina body with solid spruce top – complete with checkerboard binding – as well as a roasted maple neck, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard and a 25.5” scale length.

The Rick Vito Soul Agent is available now for $1,559.

As for Anderon, his Eastsider Custom is the sixth entry into his own signature Reverend round-up and at the time of writing the fourth Tele-inspired model to sport his name.

Joining the Eastsider Baritone, Eastsider S and Eastsider T, the Custom model is Anderson’s first to feature an HH configuration, sporting a conventional HA5 humbucker in the neck position and a dual-rail Telbucker in the bridge.

Naturally, this guitar will be tasked with granting Anderson some fatter, thicker tones, with the presence of humbuckers complementing his previous models, which each flash SS and SSS configurations.

As an added bonus, the pickups are controlled by a pull-phase tone pot for extra sonic capabilities, as well as a three-way switch and master volume control.

At its core, the Anderson's newest signature sports a chambered korina body, three-piece korina neck and 10”-14” compound radius ebony fingerboard, with the latter offering dot inlays, 22 frets and a Boneite nut.

Other notable features include Reverend Pin Lock tuners, a String-Thru-Body hardtail bridge, individual string saddles and a medium Oval neck profile.

The Eastsider Custom is available now for $1,559.

To find out more, head over to Reverend (opens in new tab).