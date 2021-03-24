Reverend unveils hybrid pickup-loaded Crosscut and Crosscut W

After announcing a rainbow of updated colors for its existing models for 2021, as well as the brand-new Strat-style Gil Parris GPS and P-90/humbucker-equipped Six Gun HPP, Reverend Guitars has introduced two new single-cut models, the Crosscut and Crosscut W.

Both models boast korina bodies, roasted maple necks, pin-lock tuners, custom hybrid Railhammer Cleancut pickups and a bass contour knob.

Those Cleancut pickups earn their hybrid credentials from a cunning combination of hum-free performance and P-90 punch, promising a "cleaner and leaner tone".

The main differentiator between the two models is the bridge configuration: the Crosscut W sports a Wilkinson tremolo system while the Crosscut boasts a string-through-body hardtail bridge.

Color options also differ on each model: the Crosscut is available in Oceanside Green, Natural and Italian Purple, while the Crosscut W comes in either Midnight Black, Chronic Blue or Metallic Red Burst.

Other features present on both models include dual-action truss rods, hand-initialed and -serial-numbered headstocks, boneite nuts and custom low-profile dome knobs.

The Crosscut and Crosscut W are available now via selected dealers. For more information, head over to Reverend Guitars.