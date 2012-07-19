Review: EverTune Bridge, Designed to Keep Guitar In Tune Under All Conditions

The following content is related to the August 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario looks at the EverTune Bridge, which features a spring-and-lever system designed to maintain constant tension on each string to keep your axe in tune no matter what. For more about the EverTune bridge, visit EverTune online.

Enter now to win a new Fender Stratocaster fitted with an EverTune bridge!