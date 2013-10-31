Review: Orange Micro Terror Guitar Amp

At first glimpse, the Orange Micro Terror amp head looks like a tiny scale model of the already diminutive Orange Tiny Terror head. After hearing it plugged in and cranked up, it seems more like a cunning magic trick, because your eyes will tell you that there’s no possible way an amp that small can sound so good and produce volume output that loud.

That’s also the moment when the Micro Terror transforms from an amusing novelty to an essential object of lust, which fortunately is easy to satisfy, thanks to the Micro Terror’s undersized price tag.