Revolver Magazine Launches Mobile Video App

Screen shots from the new Revolver TV app

Our sister publication, Revolver, “The World’s Loudest Rock Magazine," is now on your phone. Revolver TV brings you exclusive video with your favorite artists in the studio, on the stage and behind the scenes.

Catch the hottest new music videos and great live concert performances you won’t find anywhere else. Plus get the latest from Guitar World, horror movies, MMA, tattoos, action sports and more.

The Revolver TV app, developed in conjunction with GoTV, costs $1.99 and enables purchasers to access six distinct channels of video including Music Videos, All Access, Revolver Live, Guitar World and more.

Click HERE to preview Revolver TV.