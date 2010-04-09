Revolver Magazine's Golden Gods Awards: Winners Announced

The second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, presented by Epiphone, was held last night, Thursday, April 8, at Club Nokia in Los Angeles. The event will be televised on VH1 Classic on Saturday, May 22.

This year, hosting duties for the Golden Gods were shared between musician, activist and entrepreneur Andrew W.K. and professional wrestler, actor, author and metal fan Chris Jericho.

The Revolver Golden God Award is given to one special honoree a year who embodies all that is metal. This year, the accolade went to Judas Priest frontman and Metal God Rob Halford, and it was presented to him by last year's Lifetime Achievement Award winner, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne.

This year's recipient of the Revolver Golden Gods Lifetime Achievement Award was hard rock icon Lemmy Kilmister, of Motorhead and Hawkwind.

Adding to the celebration of all that is best in metal this year, the Golden Gods Awards also included hard-rocking musical numbers by Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, As I Lay Dying, The Devil Wears Prada and last year's host Brian Posehn's all-star band featuring Scott Ian, Brendon Small, John Tempesta and Joey Vera, with a special performance by Zakk Wylde.

Revolver Golden Gods Awards winners:

Revolver Golden God Award - Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST)

Revolver Golden Gods Lifetime Achievement Award - Lemmy Kilmister

Album Of The Year - ALICE IN CHAINS - Black Gives Way To Blue

Best Vocalist - Ronnie James Dio (HEAVEN & HELL)

Best Guitarist - Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY)

Best Drummer - Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD)

Best Live Band - METALLICA

Comeback Of The Year - ALICE IN CHAINS

Best Underground Band - THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

Hottest Chick In Metal - Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT)

Check out some "black carpet" interviews below: