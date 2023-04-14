NAMM 2023: Ashdown teams 30W British tube tone with Two Notes cab modeling on the remarkably fully featured MF 484 2.N

NAMM 2023: Ashdown has debuted the MF 484 2.N, a 30W guitar amp head that features Two Notes’ renowned cab-modeling technology.

With a quartet of EL84s in the power section (plus an ECC81, ECC82, and two ECC 83 preamp tubes), the 484 promises chiming clean tones, and also boasts a footswitchable boost for extra growl. That’s all shapeable via Bass, Middle, Treble and Presence controls, as well as separate Gain and Volume knobs.

Things get interesting over on the right-hand side of the control panel, with a Pre-Set dial that switches between six embedded Two Notes Torpedo cab sims, spanning a set of classic cab/speaker combinations:

Celestion Blue Open 1x12 Celestion Blue Closed 1x12 Celestion Ruby Open 2x12 Celestion G12M Greenback Closed 1x12 Celestion Vintage 30 Open 1x12 Celestion Vintage 30 Closed 4 x12

These cabinet impulse responses are outputted via an XLR jack on the rear of the amp, and Ashdown has also seen fit to equip the head with a Torpedo line-in – a godsend for re-amping recordings, especially given the 484 also functions as a load box (so no cabinet is required for silent recording).

Onboard IRs can be edited via USB or Bluetooth using Ashdown’s own app, while there’s also compatibility with Two Notes’ range of software.

In a neat touch, the amp’s USB Charge socket can even charge your phone/headphones/fancy Fishman guitar pickups. Nice, that.

Other features include an effects send/return, MIDI in/out, headphones out and US/UK inputs – a more compressed tone on the British end, extra headroom for the US of A. Oh, and of course, Ashdown’s trademark VU meter also makes an appearance, displaying the output of the amp as you play.

The Two Notes connection is a very smart move on Ashdown’s part, and that re-amping feature, in particular, is a masterstroke. We never say no to a bonus USB charger, too.

The MF 484 2.N is available now for $/£1,399. Head over to Ashdown (opens in new tab) if you want a closer look.