NAMM 2022: Rich Robinson talks to Guitar World about his stunning new Martin D-28 signature model and the Black Crowes' covers EP, 1972

“Martin did everything really respectfully and correctly, and I couldn't be happier,” the Black Crowes guitarist says

NAMM 2022: When we heard that Rich Robinson would be at this year's NAMM show, we just had to track him down to get the lowdown on his new Martin signature model.

The guitar – a luxuriously appointed D-28 based on the Black Crowes guitarist's own 1954 D-28 – features top-of-the-line specs including aged satin-finished East Indian rosewood for its back and sides, an aged Sitka spruce top, Martin's traditional dovetail neck joint, authentic hide glue construction, aged nickel tuners and more. It's a “guitar player's dream," Martin promises.

Its specs are tantalizing, so when we spotted Robinson across the Anaheim Convention Center, we sent over our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, to learn more about the stunning acoustic guitar.

Robinson explains that the instrument was born because he didn't want to take his 1954 D-28 – which once belonged to his late father – on tour.

“I was talking to my guitar tech Lindz McKay, and I was like, ‘I wish I had a great Martin but I'm not taking my dad's on tour',” he explains. “It's the one guitar that I'm kinda precious about – the other ones, they are what they are.”

McKay subsequently reached out to a contact at Martin, and “the Appalachian” – named after a band his father played in in the '50s and '60s – evolved from there.

“From Martin's standpoint, it's not about doing things on the cheap to make money, it's about getting it right,” Robinson continues. “I sent them my dad's guitar, they had it, they studied it, they did everything really respectfully and correctly, and I couldn't be happier.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robinson talks about the Black Crowes new covers EP, 1972, which he says took the band a grand total of three days to complete.

“We went in and just knocked it out,” he says. “We were in our comfort zone. We're always in the studio, we know how to play, we've been doing this for years. And so to me it was just fun. That was the whole point of it.”

Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).