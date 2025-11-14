“A call for peace, justice, and unity in a divided world”: Eric Bibb pays tribute to blues pioneer Muddy Waters in new single – taken from upcoming album with John Mayer and Paul McCartney collaborator

Eric Bibb has shared the second single from his forthcoming album, One Mississippi, and it is a track named after, and written and recorded in tribute to, blues guitar pioneer Muddy Waters.

Muddy Waters, the song, is Bibb paying his dues to one of the most influential players of all time, a man whose licks inspired not just the up-and-coming blues cats like Bibb back in the day, but the rock players of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Just ask Keith Richards; he has described Waters as the rosetta stone for his musical education. And Bibb might be of the same opinion.

One Mississippi finds Bibb doing what he does best, telling stories, weaving a thread that pulls the past and present together. “This new collection of stories, from a not-too-distant American past and a tense global present, is a call for peace, justice, and unity in a divided world,” says Bibb.

One Mississippi comprises 13 original compositions, co-written by Bibb with the album’s producer, the Grammy-nominated Glen Scott (who played keys on Salt-N-Pepa’s Shoop and has worked with the likes of Mary J. Blige and Beverley Knight). The title track, however, is a cover.

“As much as I love writing and recording new songs, I also enjoy discovering and covering great songs by other songwriters,” says Bibb, though he didn’t need to look too far to discover this one – it was written by his old high-school friend, Janis Ian, with Fred Koller.

Bibb, who is based in Uppsala, Sweden, has recruited some top-tier guitar talent for the album, with British guitarist Robbie McIntosh – a guitarist who has played with John Mayer and Paul McCartney – sitting in with him.

Eric Bibb - Muddy Waters (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

A longtime collaborator of Bibb’s, Scott gives Muddy Waters a typically epicurean production, Bibb’s voice and acoustic guitar have that hot, biscuity gravel quality that makes it feel like it grew right up out of the soil itself, while McIntosh’s electric slide guitar snakes around a lithe groove. Paul Jones plays harp. Sven Lindvall plays the tuba.

“So happy to have Paul Jones and Robbie McIntosh onboard,” says Bibb. “Muddy Waters is one of my favorite tracks from my new album One Mississippi – Glen Scott’s production is a masterclass in funk.”

Last month, Bibb shared the video to This One Don’t, which features Greger Andersson on harmonica, and vocals from Shaneeka Simon and Sara Bergkvist Scott, and if that one has an irresistible energy it’s because it was all inspired by a live show. Bibb wanted to capture that spirit on record.

“The song was inspired by a wonderful gig at a Blues Fever festival in Vienna, where I played in front of a groovy crowd who loves dancing to the blues,” said Bibb. “Happily, we were able to include these folks in the video. Thanks to my ace producer, Glen Scott, and the superb musicians involved, this track is one of the funkiest I’ve ever recorded. As Alice Walker once said: ‘Hard times require furious dancing.’”

If you are UK-based, you might be able to take part in some of that furious dancing in the company of Bibb and his band. He has announced a full UK tour, commencing January 5 at London’s 229 club. See Erib Bibb for full dates and ticket details.

One Mississippi is available to pre-save, shipping January 30, 2026, via Repute Records.