Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo has a solo album on the way

Stone Temple Pilots bass guitar player Robert DeLeo has revealed he has nearly completed recording sessions for his debut solo album.

DeLeo recently took to Instagram to share several clips of a new song, Anew, which features vocals from The Voice singer Kara Britz, alongside Dave Eggar on cello and Bill Appleberry on piano. In the process, he revealed that he has 10 songs already committed to tape (or, rather, disk), with another two awaiting recording.

Several other posts have since revealed more tantalising tidbits about the album. Among them is another song title, She Brings The Rain, which DeLeo says he recorded with a nylon-string guitar purchased from The Folk Music Center in Claremont, California (a store owned by Ben Harper’s family).

DeLeo also reports that he is handling all the guitar duties for the record, and recently shared a clip demoing his 1955 Gibson J-45, which he says has been used extensively during sessions for the album.

Judging from the instruments mentioned and clips shared by DeLeo, it seems fans can expect the as-yet-untitled solo record to take some cues from the direction of Stone Temple Pilots’ 2020 acoustic album, Perdida.

Indeed, DeLeo previously told Guitar World: “All songs start on an acoustic. Even going all the way back, whether it was Plush or Interstate Love Song, I wrote those on acoustic and that’s where it all began.”

There’s no official word on a title or release date yet, so in the meantime, stay tuned to Robert DeLeo’s Instagram for further updates.