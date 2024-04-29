“This Blink-182 classic is a belter!” Robert Fripp and Toyah take a pop-punk detour with mad “elderly edition” of Blink-182’s Dammit (aka Growing Up)

By Phil Weller
published

Fripp’s Fernandes goldtop returns to help inject the pop-punk anthem with a healthy dose of Sunday Lunch madness

Robert Fripp Toyah Wilcox
(Image credit: Toyah YouTube)

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have returned to the '90s for the latest madcap installment of their Sunday Lunch YouTube series via an “elderly edition” of Blink 182's Dammit (often subtitled Growing Up).

The King Crimson man and his pop star wife have continued their weekly dose of musical insanity, but this cover notably marks the first time Fripp has played electric guitar in one of the videos for a few weeks, after some rather unusual (even for them) offerings. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.