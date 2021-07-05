Why did you just watch Robert Fripp and Toyah's cover of Chop Suey? You wanted to

In a year characterized by stay-at-home orders and worldwide restrictions, it's the creature comforts that have kept us sane. For some, that's been Netflix and video games. For others, it's been Sunday Lunch, the YouTube cover series hosted by Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox.

So far, the series has seen the pair tackle the likes of Iron Maiden's Number of the Beast, Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze and Scorpions' Rock You Like a Hurricane, to name a handful.

And in their latest offering, the King Crimson legend and punk rocker take on System of a Down's monolithic 2001 alt-metal anthem, Chop Suey!

Both donning suitably out-there getups, Toyah handles Serj Tankian's unmistakable lead vocal lines with ease – using props like keys and a makeup brush to illustrate, naturally – while Fripp and mysterious second guitarist Sidney Jake deliver satisfyingly lo-fi takes on Daron Malakian's furious riff work. Fripp takes on Malakian's ad lib vocals, because why wouldn't he.

If you, like us, are dying to hear what the enigmatic pair cover next, make sure you subscribe to Toyah's YouTube channel.