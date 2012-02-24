Robert Plant to Unveil New Band at This Year's Womad Festival

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is set to unveil his new band, the Sensational Space Shifters, at the 30th anniversary of the Womad festival.

According to The Guardian, the group -- which features members of Plant's longtime backing back the Strange Sensations -- takes inspiration from "the roots music of Mississippi, Appalachia, Gambia, Bristol and the foothills of Wolverhampton."

The Womad festival, which is the brainchild of Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, will take place July 27 to 29 at Charlton Park in Wiltshire, England.