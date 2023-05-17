Rolling Stone Darryl Jones, Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton (and an actual Beatle) to lead next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in New York

Stuck for something to do this summer and in need of some vacation inspiration? Well, you could always pack up your electric guitar and head to the Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, where you can jam Beatles, Stones, and Aerosmith tunes with an all-star backing backing band.

You might have seen previous events from the feature-length documentary Rock Camp (opens in new tab). If so, you will know what to expect. All players of all levels are welcome, and get counseled by some of the best players in the business.

The next camp runs from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 in NYC. Book your place on camp and you’ll enjoy a summer experience that sounds a little like the movie Meatballs – only instead of Bill Murray’s anarchic Tripper Harrison ensuring you have a good time with personal growth come Monday morning, you've got the likes of Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal showing you shred techniques, thimble tapping, and who knows what else.

More fun? Well, if jamming with a rhythm section that features Stones bass guitar player Darryl Jones, Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton, and – holy moly – ‘fifth Beatle’ Pete Best on drums is your idea of fun, then most definitely.

Also, there is no actual camping going on, so if you prefer the electric atmosphere of the Big Apple over the great outdoors, you are in luck. Ahead of the camp, Britt Lightning, Vixen guitarist and the camp’s musical director, will join you on Zoom to help find the right band for you. The highlight of the trip is, of course, the chance to jam with the above across two nights at the Cutting Room, with a special guest yet to be announced.

Besides Bumblefoot, this year’s counselors include CSNY/Joe Walsh session sticksman Joe Vitale, Derek St. Holmes of Ted Nugent fame, latter-day Yardbird Johnny A., Jimmy Vivino, Vinny Appice, ex-Mountain bassist Mark Clarke, and the Firm’s Tony Franklin – who, lest we forget, also played with Kate Bush and David Gilmour on a 1987 performance of Running Up That Hill.

Last but definitely not least is Whitesnake guitarist and Guitar World columnist Joel Hoekstra. If you are still struggling with the hybrid picking and two-handed tapping required to nail the solo to Whitesnake’s Get Up, this is your chance for a one-to-one.

Jack Douglas will be onsite as guest producer, who hardly needs any introduction. The Aerosmith connection makes him an obvious choice but, having also overseen recordings by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, and the New York Dolls, he has wisdom in abundance.

Packages begin at $2,499 and there are a range of add-ons to enhance your experience. Head over to Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp (opens in new tab) for full details.