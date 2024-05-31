“Leave with lifelong memories and skills to elevate your musical journey”: Green Day, The Killers, and Jane’s Addiction members confirmed for 2024 Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

By
published

The four-day event will give attendees the chance to be mentored by rock 'n' roll greats, before concluding with gigs at iconic LA venues

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp
(Image credit: Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp)

The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and Green Day bass guitar player Mike Dirnt will feature at the upcoming Rock 'n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in LA this October. 

The camp will give attendees the opportunity to be mentored by rock 'n' roll royalty and form bands with their peers, with Jane’s Addiction drummer, Stephen Perkins, also set to feature. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.