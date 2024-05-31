“Leave with lifelong memories and skills to elevate your musical journey”: Green Day, The Killers, and Jane’s Addiction members confirmed for 2024 Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and Green Day bass guitar player Mike Dirnt will feature at the upcoming Rock 'n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in LA this October.

The camp will give attendees the opportunity to be mentored by rock 'n' roll royalty and form bands with their peers, with Jane’s Addiction drummer, Stephen Perkins, also set to feature.

Taking place October 17-20, guests will get to jam with the A-list tutors. The four-day event will be capped off with bands performing live at the Sunset Strip’s Whisky A Go-Go and Viper Room venues.

The experience will include band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors, Q&A sessions, and live experiences, with every facet of band life set to be explored – save for launching TVs out of hotel windows.

Enlisted counselors include guitarist Monte Pittman, who taught Madonna how to shred Pantera, and Rafa Moreira, who has played with Paul Stanley.

There are also a number of other mentors confirmed, including Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns), and Tommy Black (Scott Weiland), as well as Devo and A Perfect Circle drummer, Jeff Friedl.

There are no restrictions on age or ability, and vocalists are welcome too. Interested persons will have a call with the camp’s musical director ahead of the event to “ensure you’re placed in the perfect band,” meaning musicians will be paired with others of similar ability and taste.

“Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage,” says an official statement. “Leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock 'n' roll, and skills to elevate your musical journey.”

Previous iterations of the camp have featured, Jerry Cantrell, Kim Thayil, and the DeLeo brothers. For a taste of what the camp is like, check out the Amazon movie.

Head to Rockcamp for more information.