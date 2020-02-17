Rock N Roll Relics gets its Revenge with a mash-up of classic guitar designs

Boutique guitar brand Rock N Roll Relics has announced the Revenge, an electric guitar that boasts a brand-new body shape - a kind of LP meets 'bird - and the first offset, set-neck design the company has conceived.

As a boutique instrument, the Revenge will be available in a wide variety of specs and configurations. Customers will be able to choose from mahogany, Spanish cedar or korina body woods, with the option to get theirs in an aged finish, if desired.

All models feature a mahogany neck with a 24.75” scale length and a modern 10-14” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.

Regarding pickup configuration, the Revenge features two humbuckers, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs, with the switch located on the lower horn mounted onto the pickguard.

Featured hardware will include an ABR-style bridge and tailpiece and Kluxon tuners.

The guitar currently has a recommended retail price of $2,799. For more information, head to Rock N Roll Relics.