RockBoard launches low-profile ISO Power Block V16 pedalboard power supply

RockBoard has announced the ISO Power Block V16, a new high-spec, low-profile pedalboard power supply.

The Power Block V16 delivers 3,550mA of power via 16 isolated transformers and highly filtered power slots, powered by an included 18V wall-wart adaptor.

There are 15 9V DC outputs onboard, plus one USB output, all of which feature individual LEDs – handy for speedy troubleshooting.

Those outputs divided up into six 9V 100mA outputs; five 9V 150mA outputs; and four switchable slots: 9V DC @ 300 mA / 12V DC @ 200 mA / 15V DC @ 180 mA / 18V DC @ 150 mA.

16 cables are included for hooking up your pedalboard, as well as voltage-doubler and current-doubler Y-cables.

The unit measures 178 x 80 x 30 mm – which should fit under the majority of rail-based pedalboard designs – and weighs 400g/0.88lbs.

The ISO Power Block V16 costs €169.90 (approx $200), and will be available from mid-September.

For more information, head over to Warwick.de.