Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Announces New Solo Album, 'Crosseyed Heart'

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will release Crosseyed Heart, his third solo album—and his first in more than 20 years—September 18 via Republic Records.

The first taste of Crosseyed Heart will be unveiled July 17 when the first single, “Trouble,” is released.

We're told it's a taut, guitar-based slice of heaven featuring Richards on electric and acoustic guitars, bass, lead and backing vocals. He is supported by drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel and vocalist Bernard Fowler. The song was written by and produced by Richards and Jordan.

“I had a ball making this new record and working with Steve Jordan and Waddy Wachtel again," Richards said. "There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having absolutely no idea what you’re going to come out with on the other end. If you're looking for ‘Trouble,’ you've come to the right place.”

Richards wrote or co-wrote the majority of the tracks on Crosseyed Heart, many with co-producer Jordan. Highlights include the country-tinged “Robbed Blind," the reggae-flavored “Love Overdue” and the aptly named “Blues In the Morning.” Richards collaborates with several artists, including Norah Jones on “Illusion,” which she co-wrote.

Richards has released two other solo studio albums, 1988's Talk Is Cheap and 1992's Main Offender. He also has released a live album, Live at the Hollywood Palladium.

