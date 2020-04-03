Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce teams with ML Sound Lab for free high-gain amp sim package

Guitar World recently checked in with Ryan “Fluff” Bruce about his excellent YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear. Now, Bruce is back with Amped Roots, a new guitar amp sim created in conjunction with ML Sound Lab.

The new package boasts four high-gain sims – the 5151 Fluff, Freeman Fluff, Mega Fluff and 5034 Fluff – which capture, he says, “my four favorite channels from my four favorite amplifiers.”

He adds, “Spoiler – there’s no clean channel."

What’s more, the 5034 Fluff, based on Bruce’s own EVH 5150 III EL34 50-watt head, is offered as a free download because, as he explains, “I wanted you guys to have sick tones for no money.”

The additional three amp sims come with a purchase of an Amped Roots Full License, which also includes Bruce’s personal guitar cabinet as a loadable ML IR.

The Amped Roots Full License is available for $66. To purchase, as well as to download the free 5034 Fluff sim, head to ML Sound Lab.