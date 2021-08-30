Trending

Watch Samantha Fish debut wailing new track Better Be Lonely in killer live performance video

The guitarist shows off some ‘Stones-style licks and her vocal prowess on the third track from her upcoming album, Faster

Samantha Fish has dropped the video for her new track, Better Be Lonely, the third single from her forthcoming studio album, Faster.

Better Be Lonely treads a line between the sounds of Fish’s previously released pop-rock monster, Twisted Ambition, and the rootsier Crowd Control, blending a bag of classic ‘Stones-style licks and tones with a soulful vocal performance.

“[It's] about putting someone on ice,” says Fish of the track's meaning. “Where you’re telling them: ‘I don’t want you right now, but when I am ready to have you, you better be there.’”

Although Fish wrote and recorded Faster with multi-instrumentalist/producer Martin Kierszenbaum and some stellar studio talent (including drummer Josh Freese), the video is a nice showcase of Fish’s own band, which includes bassist Ron Johnson, drummer Sarah Tomek and keyboardist Matt Wade.

The group will be hitting the road shortly in support of Faster – starting off with a set in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on September 5 and playing across the US until late December. There will also be a UK and Europe stint to follow in the new year.

Faster is set for a September 10 release via Rounder Records. You can preorder the album here, and check out its cover art and track list below.

The cover of Samantha Fish's new album, 'Faster'

(Image credit: Rounder Records)

Samantha Fish – Faster:

  1. Faster
  2. All Ice No Whiskey
  3. Twisted Ambition
  4. Hypnotic
  5. Forever Together
  6. Crowd Control
  7. Imaginary War
  8. Loud (featuring Tech N9ne)
  9. Better Be Lonely
  10. So Called Lover
  11. Like a Classic
  12. All the Words
