Samantha Fish announces new album, Faster, releases explosive first single, Twisted Ambition

Samantha Fish is, for our money, one of the best blues guitarists working today, and now she's back with a new album, Faster.

The follow-up to 2019's fantastic Kill or Be Kind, Faster was produced by Martin Kierszenbaum and features Last Bandoleros bassist Diego Navaira and former Guns N' Roses and Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese.

You can check out the album's first single, Twisted Ambition, and its cathartically explosive music video, below.

"It’s about flipping the power structure, the power dynamic, in your life," Fish said of the song. "The world or a personal figure might be putting you down; it's about taking control and owning your life and owning the situation."

"The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life in general,” Fish continued. “I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album, but instead, we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.”

Faster is set for a September 10 release via Rounder Records. You can preorder the album here, and check out its cover art and track list below.

(Image credit: Rounder Records)

Samantha Fish – Faster: