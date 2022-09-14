Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton to release collaborative album next year

Blues guitar star Samantha Fish has announced a new collaborative album with outlaw country titan and electric guitar great Jesse Dayton.

Set for release next May via Rounder Records, the LP will be preceded by the release of two singles – both covers – in December, around which time the duo will perform four shows together. The gigs are set to take place in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California, and Charlotte and Durham, North Carolina, on December 3, 4, 6, and 7, respectively.

Produced by A-lister Martin Kierszenbaum, Fish's 2021 album, Faster, took the Kansas City native's playing in new directions (earning it a spot in Guitar World's best guitar albums of 2021 round-up), while serving as a commercial breakthrough for the guitarist.

Dayton, meanwhile, has paid his dues in a variety of genres, cutting his teeth backing a number of southern blues veterans, before – after being spotted by Waylon Jennings – transitioning to country. Dayton would go on to serve as a lead guitar player for a who's who of country greats, among them Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell and Jennings himself.

Dayton has punk and metal bona fides as well though, having played with X and The Supersuckers, and created the soundtracks for three of Rob Zombie's films.

You can hear all of those influences at play in Dayton's Hurtin' Behind the Pine Curtain, a stomper of a tune with a huge main riff that the Texas native detailed for Guitar World as part of our lockdown-era Sick Riffs series in 2020.

We'll update you with more info about the Fish/Dayton album as we get ahold of it in the coming months.

