Sammy Hagar Says He and Michael Anthony Won't Be Part of Van Halen Reunion

Speaking to Rolling Stone before Chickenfoot's recent New York City show, singer Sammy Hagar said that an impending Van Halen reunion -- likely to be announced on November 30 at the Grammy Nominations Concert -- would not include him and current Chickenfoot bassist Michael Anthony.

"If Van Halen play, it will be Dave [David Lee Roth], Eddie [Van Halen], Alex [Van Halen], and Wolfie [Wolfgang Van Halen], his kid – it wouldn't be Mike [Anthony] and I," said Hagar. "First of all, we wouldn't be invited and second of all, if we were invited, we probably wouldn't do it."

He added: "If Eddie is in the same condition he was the last time I saw him, I don't want to step onstage with him."

You can read more here.

While it's no secret that Van Halen are currently in the studio working on a new album, the "special announcement" could likely involve a release date for the album, pending tour and/or a performance at this year's Grammys.