Santana Announce New EP

Santana have announced a new EP, In Search of Mona Lisa.

In Search of Mona Lisa, which is set for a January 25 release, is the band's first release for their new label, Concord Records. Santana announced their signing with the label last week.

In a statement announcing the deal, Concord Records also mentioned that Santana will also release a full-length album, produced by Rick Rubin, later this year.

You can check out the cover art and tracklist for In Search of Mona Lisa below. To preorder the EP, step right this way.

For more on Santana, follow along on Facebook.

Santana—In Search of Mona Lisa

1. Do You Remember Me

2. In Search of Mona Lisa

3. Lovers from Another Time

4. Do You Remember Me (Edit Version)

5. In Search of Mona Lisa (Edit Version)