“If the guitar has ever been your sanctuary, you already know you need to be there”: Nuno Bettencourt announces four day guitar camp – and he's recruited some big-name players to help

Fresh from launching his namesake guitar brand, Nuno Bettencourt has announced the Six String Sanctuary guitar camp, set to take place in Las Vegas in January.

The Extreme guitarist, who recently revealed he turned down the chance to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band, has curated the four-day and four-night event to be a “celebration” of shred, and has tapped into his Rolodex of contacts to make it memorable.

Running January 16–20, 2026, at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, the event will host a handful of guest stars, including Steve Vai. He’ll be in attendance across the four days, holding masterclasses, while there’s promise of a “never-to-be-seen-again performance,” too.

Breakout workshops will be held by Rick Beato, Eric Gales, Richie Kotzen, Mateus Asato, and Taj Farrant. They’ll be organized by skill level to ensure all participants get the most out of their time with the elite musicians running the workshops.

There'll be nightly concerts by the house band. Bettencourt has drafted in drummer Marco Minnemann (the Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steven Wilson), keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion), and bass player Vincen García (Funkiwis) on bass for those performances.

Furthermore, there will be late-night jam sessions, with Kyle Brian, Doug Doppler, and Larry Mitchell among those burning the midnight oil.

Attendees will also be among the first players in the world to try out Nuno’s all-new electric guitars, which featured at Back to the Beginning.

Beyond that, attendees will shred over a new, original track penned by Bettencourt for the event.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to do this, and it’s finally happening; four days and nights of nothing but guitars, attitude, and music that hits you in the chest,” Bettencourt enthuses.

“This isn’t just about sitting back and watching us play. Everyone who comes to Six String Sanctuary will lay down a solo on a brand-new track I’ve written and recorded with the house band. You’ll walk out with your version in hand. This is gonna be raw, loud, heavy, and real. If the guitar has ever been your sanctuary, you already know you need to be there.”

Players must be over 16 to attend alone, and you’ll need to bring your own axe, guitar cable, and tuner to the party.

Head to Nuno’s Six String Sanctuary for more.

In related news, Bettencourt has unveiled a wild Mad Max-inspired Custom Shop Washburn that takes the keytar concept to ridiculous new heights.