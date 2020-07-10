Save 20% off Ukutune's 23” Concert Uke – includes free shipping

If you want to introduce more of a summer vibe to your life – regardless of the weather outside (or the new headlines) – we think there's no better instrument than the ukulele. It really is the sound of summer.

Not only that, but they're cheap, portable and super easy to learn, making them a great option for new musicians who want to learn a stringed instrument, or guitarists looking for new voices to explore.

Best ukuleles: acoustic and electric ukes for every budget and player

If this sound like you, Ukutune is currently offering 20% off the UKE1 23” solid spruce and ebony concert ukulele in natural finish .

This ukulele will usually cost you $129.98. By entering the code 20offuke at checkout you'll save $25.99, dropping the price to just $103.99. This deal also includes free shipping, plus a ukulele case and an extra set of ukulele strings at no extra cost.

Ukutune UKE1 23" Concert Ukulele | $129.98 , now $103.99

Enter code 20offuke at checkout for a $25.99 saving on this stunning concert ukulele, designed for great sound and playing comfort.View Deal

The Ukutune 23” Concert ukulele features a long, smooth neck for added playing comfort, plus 18 well-spaced frets, making chords and notes easy for every level of player.

Ukutune describes the sound as crisp and bright with strong acoustic projection, thanks to the stiff spruce soundboard and hard ebony back and sides, while the Aquila Nylgut strings are gentle on less experienced fingers and enhance the tonal warmth.