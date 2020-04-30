Save a massive 40% on this dazzling Hamer Sunburst double-cut electric guitar over at ProAudioStar

Hamer may not be your go-to when you're in the market for a new electric guitar, but in the case of this unbelievable deal, it should be. For a limited time only, ProAudioStar are offering a massive $280 or 40% off this Hamer Sunburst SFTF-CS, cutting the original price of $699.99 down to only $419.99.
Featuring a mahogany body with a gorgeous sunburst-finished flame maple top inspired by Hamer's Sunburst models of the late '70s, this guitar has the looks to match its effortless playability and classic-rock tone, which comes courtesy of proprietary Hamer Zebra Hard Rock pickups.
With a 24.75" set-neck, 22-fret ebony fingerboard and hardtail bridge, the Sunburst SFTF-CS is a no-frills tone machine. Whether you're looking to buy your first guitar or expand your current collection, the Hamer Sunburst is a solid all-rounder.
Deals like this don't last long, so head over to ProAudioStar right away. Plus, you can save an additional 5% on that price (and up to 18% on full-price items) with the codes below!
