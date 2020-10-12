Save big on 3 tonesome MXR overdrive and distortion pedals, now starting at just $39 each

MXR really knows its stuff when it comes to overdrive and distortion pedals, so it’s great to see three of the company’s stompboxes available for insanely low prices this Prime Day.
Over at Guitar Center, you can grab the Classic Overdrive and Classic Distortion for a mere $39 each, while the Prime Distortion is also available for just $49.
The Classic Overdrive is no-messin’ overdrive pedal, which retains your guitar’s core tone while adding sustain and gain.
Upping the ante is the Classic Distortion, which aims to span tones from overdrive right up to amp-style distortion.
Finally, the Prime Distortion delivers nothin’ but hard-clipping distortion sounds, worthy of classic ’80s dirt sounds.
Whichever one you go for, the MXR brand practically guarantees great tone at ridiculously affordable prices.
Head on over to Guitar Center to grab 'em, and be sure to visit our guide to the best Prime Day 2020 guitar deals for more top offers.
MXR M66S Classic Overdrive pedal
$59 $39 at Guitar Center
If you're looking to add overdrive without changing your fundamental guitar or amp tone, MXR has you covered with this no-nonsense drive pedal – now at an insanely low price.
MXR M86 Classic Distortion pedal
$59 $39 at Guitar Center
An original MXR design, this distortion circuit aims to provide everything from overdrive to distortion, with an amp-like dynamic response. It's a shoo-in for your pedalboard at just $39.
MXR M69 Prime Distortion pedal
$59 $49 at Guitar Center
Anyone who longs for the era of '80s hard-rock tone would be well-advised to give the Prime Distortion a go, with its classic hard-clipping sounds. At $49, it's a no-brainer.
