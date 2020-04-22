Save over $100 on a Gretsch G5245T Electromatic Jet over at Guitar Center

Looking to expand your guitar collection? Or perhaps you're a beginner looking to buy a guitar with style straight off the bat. Well, if it's style you're after, look no further than Gretsch G5245T Electromatic Jet - now with a saving of over $100 at Guitar Center.

Featuring a chambered Snowcrest White-finished mahogany body with a Casino Gold-finished maple top, this electric guitar is certain to draw attention. Looks aside, the G5245T also sounds great and boasts excellent playability, too.

Two Gretsch-designed Blacktop Filter'Tron pickups ensure the pristine tone players have come to expect from the long-standing American guitar company. The guitar features a set-neck construction with a mahogany neck and black walnut fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.

To top it all off, it's fitted with a Bigsby B60 tailpiece, blending seamlessly into the aesthetic of the guitar and offering precise tremolo control.

Now only $539.99, there's never been a better time to invest in a Gretsch.

