Schecter has Squier Contemporary Series fans in its sights with impressively spec’d, classic-meets-modern MultiVoice-6 model

NAMM 2023 may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Schecter getting in on the ongoing hype, with the brand lifting the curtain on its latest electric guitar, the MultiVoice-6.

A classically styled instrument with a characteristic high-spec Schecter twist, the MV-6 looks to be a middle-ground model for those looking to pair their penchant for modern sounds and contemporary playability with a more orthodox Stratocaster-inspired vibe.

In other words, it looks to be keen competition for the Squier Contemporary Series Stratocaster Special – a comparison that fans on social media have drawn thanks to the pickup configuration, hardware and control circuit.

The most classic of the bunch is the Super Sonic Blue MV-6, which – alongside its Gloss Black sibling – features a wood combination comprising a basswood body and maple neck and fretboard.

Schecter’s Olympic White and Metallic Purple models, meanwhile, retain the basswood body, but swap out the maple for a wenge neck and ebony fretboard.

Aside from the differences in neck and fretboards, the MV-6 spec sheet otherwise stays consistent throughout its four models.

That means every MV-6 has a 25.5” scale length and 14” fingerboard radius, with the ‘board featuring aluminum offset circle inlays, a Graph Tech XL Ivory TUSQ nut and 24 X-Jumbo frets. Hardware-wise, a Schecter two-point tremolo with stainless steel saddles is joined by Schecter locking tuners.

The Contemporary comparisons are strongest in the electronics department, which is headed up by a trio of angled single coils, arranged in a double and single configuration in the bridge and neck positions, respectively.

These Schecter Diamond 351 pickups are wired to master volume and tone controls, as well as a versatile SuperSwitch, which grants access to five pickup combinations.

Position one is the two bridge coils in series, position two is the middle coil in isolation, and position three is the neck and middle coils in parallel, while positions four and five are all-engaged and neck coil only, respectively.

Other notable appointments include an Ultra-Access bolt-on design – used to facilitate speedy soloing – a thin-C neck profile, and an assortment of white, black or tortoiseshell three-ply pickguards depending on the model chosen.

The MV-6 is available now for $899.

To find out more, head over to Schecter (opens in new tab).