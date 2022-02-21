Scorpions preview imminent new album with swaggering single, Shining Of Your Soul

With the release of their upcoming album Rock Believer only four days away, iconic German rock band Scorpions have shared their final pre-release single, Shining Of Your Soul.

Following the release of singles Peacemaker, Seventh Sun and the album’s epic title track, Shining Of Your Soul continues the quartet’s red hot form, pairing swampy electric guitar riffs and rhythmic off-beat six-string snaps with infectious lead melodies and a neat solo.

In terms of its lyrical content, Shining Of Your Soul is said to be about “amour fou” – which is, according to the group, “the significance of this sudden emotion and its intensity being considered to be almost obsessive”.

It’s also described as “one of the very few love songs on Rock Believer”, and boasts an almost-anthemic feel similar to that of the title track, successfully raising goosebumps through knockout high-gain guitar work and infectious lyrics.

You can check out Shining Of Your Soul in the video below.

When it arrives on February 25, Rock Believer will be the band’s 19th studio album, and their first since 2015’s Return To Forever. It will also be Scorpions’ first studio LP with ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who joined the fray in 2016.

Of the upcoming album, Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine observed, “The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA – great riffs, strong melodies.

“We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last,” he continued. “Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun.”

Not only will 2022 be an album release year for Scorpions, it also marks the 50th anniversary of their debut record Lonesome Crow – a feat that will be commemorated with a nine-date residency at Las Vegas's Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The residency will kick off on March 26 and conclude on April 16, and will precede a 21-date European tour.

For a full list of dates, and to preorder Rock Believer, head over to Scorpions' website.