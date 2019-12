Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach joined Children of Bodom on stage last night, Friday, June 24, at the House Of Blues in West Hollywood, California for a rendition of Children of Bodom's, "Hate Crew Deathroll."

You can check out some fan-filmed footage below.

As previously reported, Sebastian Bach will release his new album, Kicking & Screaming, on September 27 via Frontiers Records. The follow-up to 2007's Angel Down was produced by Bob Marlette (Black Sabbath, Atreyu, Filter).